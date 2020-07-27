Never thought about the supernatural element of 'Phillauri', 'Pari', 'Bulbbul': Anushka Sharma on backing best stories

Anushka Sharma is having a successful run as a producer with releases of two of her projects digitally. After the Amazon Prime video original Paatal Lok, Anushka produced the Netflix original film Bulbbul. Anushka turned a producer at the age of 25 with the film NH10. Soon after that, she back movies namely Phillauri and Pari. The actor has experimented with the supernatural genre by backing movies these movies and also Bulbbul.

Talking about the same, Anushka recently stated, "One should see a movie for the story that it is and for what is trying to say and try to engage a little more deeply with stories. We have never tried to create a movie specific to a genre. We have never discussed things like – let's do a horror film right now. We have always seen stories."

She further shared, "For us, Pari was not a horror film. It was a film about how a human being can be so demonic and a demon can still be more humane. For us, that was the beauty of Pari as a film. For us, Bulbbul is a story about a girl finding her strength in an unfamiliar world. For us, Phillauri was about love and longing. It was never about genres or we never thought about the supernatural element of it. Because of the characters, we had to lend that treatment to it."

Talking about the projects she wants to back, Anushka went on to say, "For us its always the stories and it will always remain about the stories. We want to produce the best projects and find the best stories. Hopefully, after a point maybe when people see the kind of work Karnesh and me are doing, people will stop asking us questions on whether we love a particular genre or not and see us for what we are trying to do."