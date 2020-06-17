'Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will': Kriti Sanon pens for Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's Raabta co-star and actor Kriti Sanon penned a eulogy for the late actor on Tuesday. She took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos with SSR. Kriti is one of the few celebs who was seen at the funeral held on Monday evening. Meanwhile, about her heartfelt post, Kriti penned on how she wished so many things for Sushant and also wrote about his brilliant mind being his best friend and worst enemy.

Kriti wrote, "Sush... I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy... but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, I wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away... I wish I could have fixed that something which was broken inside you... I couldn’t..."

The actor further penned, "I wish so so many things... A part of my heart has gone with you... and a part will always keep you alive... Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will..."

Check out her post below:

Along with Raabta, Sushant and Kriti worked together in several commercials and people loved their chemistry. The film released in 2017 and was helmed by Dinesh Vijan.

Meanwhile, Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon also paid condolences to Sushant via an Instagram post. She also shared a photo with the late actor and wrote, "नग़मे हैं,शिकवे हैं,किस्से हैं,बातें हैं ..."