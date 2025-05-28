Moushumi Chatterjee has worked in several films with Rajesh Khanna. However, his experience of working with him isn't pleasant. Read on to know how the actress recalling Kaka's egoistic attitude and why success got into his head.

Moushumi Chatterjee, a celebrated actress from the golden era of Hindi cinema, recently reflected on her working relationship with superstar Rajesh Khanna. Known for films like Manzil, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, and Benaam, she shared some candid memories from their time on set in a recent interview with Filmfare.

For the unversed, Moushumi and Rajesh worked together in Anuraag, Prem Bandhan, Humshakal, Vijay, and Ghar Parivaar. She spoke about Rajesh Khanna's fondness for reminding people of his star status. “He always used to call me to show that he is Rajesh Khanna, 'The Khanna'. Aur unka hota bhi tha. Unka tea break hota tha lavish silver tray mein chai yeh woh,” she said, highlighting how even his tea breaks were a display of grandeur, with tea served on an elegant silver tray.

Moushumi recalled how Khanna would often send his aide, Gopal, to call her, only to be told she was sitting and having tea with a spotboy. This didn't sit well with him. He would often say things like, "Moushami, I am calling you two to three times. Lunch, also, you don't eat with me. Lunch you will have with your makeup man and hair stylist." His tone made it clear that he couldn't quite understand her simplicity or ease with the crew.

Reflecting on his behaviour, Moushumi noted, “I have never seen any hero showing off his wealth like him. That is only Rajesh Khanna.” According to her, his attitude was unique and unmatched when it came to showcasing fame and fortune.

In another old interview with Anandabazar Patrika, Moushumi had earlier spoken about his personality, saying, “During our time, one hero who was an egoist was Rajesh Khanna. And rightfully so. He gave so many hits. How can he stay away from success getting into his head?