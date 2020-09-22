"Never procured, consumed any narcotic, contraband substances": Dia Mirza denies drug allegations in statement

As Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) widens its probe into the drug's connection in Bollywood, after Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet SIngh, now, actor Dia Mirza is on the agency's radar.

However, responding to the drug allegations of her procuring, consuming illegal substances, the 38-year-old star has put out a statement, denying the accusations against her.

According to media reports, the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor's name surfaced in the probe during alleged drug peddlers Ankush and Anuj Keshwani’s interrogation. It was reported that Anuj's girlfriend was Dia's manager and would allegedly supply drugs to the actress as per request.

Denying all allegations, Dia took to her official social media handles to put out a statement. She wrote, "I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work. I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me.”

Earlier, the NCB summoned Karishma Prakash, the manager of actor Deepika Padukone, and Dhruv Chitgopekar, CEO of the Kwan talent management agency for questioning.

A top Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official related to the probe said, "We have summoned Prakash, who works as a manager at Kwan and its CEO Dhruv".

The official said that they have been summoned as some whatsApp chats showed they were allegedly involved in the drug case.

The development comes a day after the NCB officials said they will be issuing summons to Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Kambhatta this week for questioning in connection with its probe.

Besides Prakash and Dhruv, the NCB has also summoned Sushant`s former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha for further questioning.