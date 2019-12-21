'Never one thing that makes you say yes': Rakul Preet Singh talks about her film choices

Rakul Preet Singh who was last seen opposite Ajay Devgn and Tabu in De De Pyaar De is one of the most sought after actresses in the industry.

The actress has always maintained that she goes wherever her work and interesting projects take her, doing her best to balance her Bollywood projects as well as her films in the South film industry.

As per reports, the Marjaavaan actress has one purpose, to be a part of unique stories and take up meatier roles.

Speaking about the same in a recent interview, Rakul said, “I think today lines are completely blurring… Also, cinema is cinema and content is content. I am just looking at doing great roles that satisfy me. After De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan, I got a very positive response here and I hope that I will get more interesting films in Bollywood that would help me in exploring more in terms of script and concept here. The projects I have signed next are quite interesting.”

Rakul’s next Bollywood project is a film alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.

Further speaking about what helps her take up a role, the Aiyaari actress said that it is never one thing which makes her say ‘yes’ to a project but a permutation and combination of different factors.

“There’s never one thing that makes you say ‘yes’. Sometimes you love the script so much that it makes you want to do it, sometimes you love the character, the director or the setup. It is always permutation and combination that works for me. Sometimes it’s also an actor you want to work with, even when you don’t have a strong role. I just go by my gut feeling, what I feel right at that point in time,” she said.

On the work front, Rakul is currently shooting for her yet-untitled project, a race against time thriller with Arjun in Chandigarh.