'Never giving her away': Kriti Sanon pens emotional note for sister Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben; shares unseen wedding pics

In her emotional note for sister Nupur Sanon and brother-in-law Stebin Ben, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Seeing you two tie the knot and say your vows has been one of the most emotionally beautiful moments of my life! What precious memories. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love."

Kriti Sanon's younger sister and actress Nupur Sanon tied the knot with singer Stebin Ben in an intimate Udaipur wedding last weekend. The couple also hosted a grand reception in Mumbai on Tuesday night, which saw Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Veer Pahariya, and multiple other celebrities in attendance. On Wednesday night, Kriti penned an emotional note for her sister Nupur and welcomed Stebin to the family, along with sharing some unseen photos from their Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies.

The National Award-winning actress wrote, "Words can never be enough to explain what I’m feeling...still hasn’t sunk in....My little one is married! From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5, to now holding your chaadar and seeing you all dressed up as the prettiest bride I’ve ever seen. My heart is so full seeing you so happy, in love and beginning the next and the most beautiful chapter of your life with the Best life partner we could ever ask for you."

Wecoming the singer into the Sanon family, Kriti added, "@stebinben you’ve been a part of our family for more than 5yrs now and our bond has strengthened with each passing year.. I love you Stebu and I know I’ve gained a brother and a friend for life who’s always gonna be there for me. Seeing you two tie the knot and say your vows has been one of the most emotionally beautiful moments of my life! What precious memories."

Concluding her emotional note, the Tere Ishk Mein actress said, "Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love. She is my JAAN and I know she's yours too.. for life! I'm never really "Giving her away", so Welcome to the Sanon family P.S. @nupursanon even though I know you’re gonna be 20min away and will keep coming home, the house really feels empty without your laughter, but I’m happy you’ll be spreading joy in 2 houses now..Ufff.. Love you both to the moon & back."

Nupur replied with the same emotions as she wrote in the comments section, "Tisssssues...You're my whole world Kritsu…my lifeline. The phoolon ki chaadar was super heavy and they told you in front of me that you won’t be able to hold it, but you saw me that moment and you knew if there was one person who HAD to hold it, it was you. My sister, my brother, my rock, my chhoti mom, my everything And I was the happiest to see you hold it! I love her more than I love you @stebinben always know that." Stebin simply replied, "Aww Krits, Love ya so much."

