Never-ending battle: Hrithik Roshan practices everyday to overcome stammering

Hrithik Roshan's stammering problem is not hidden from the world. The actor however is an inspiration since he found a way to embrace his weakness and turn it into his strength. Hrithik recently mentioned that he practices everyday in order to not stammer while speaking.

The actor recalled that he was facing the most trouble till 2012 and had to really work on his stammering issue then. In fact he even went on to reveal that he still talks to himself for an hour so that he does not stammer while speaking to people.

“I’d practise every day to overcome the speech issue, I still do for an hour at least so that I can control the secondary actions like twitching and all. The unacceptability to stammering was not only bothersome in my childhood but prevailed till 2012, long after I had become a film star,” Hrithik Roshan told Mumbai Mirror.

He even had difficulty in saying the word Dubai. For the same, Hrithik revealed that he had to practice saying 'Dubai'. The actor was receiving an award in Dubai and wanted to thank the country for the honour. He also went on to mention that after his rehearsals, the Krishh actor did say the word 'Dubai' without any difficulty.

Interestingly his sister Sunaina Roshan too had narrated his journey in a blog post by writing, “He defeated another major hurdle in life and that was overcoming or rather finding a way to live with his stammer. He says it has been his greatest battle. I remember watching him at the age of 13 as he would sit and read aloud for hours, sometimes alone in the bathroom every single day, morning and night without fail. For 22 years I saw him do this.”