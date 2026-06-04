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'Never consumed alcohol': Riteish Deshmukh apologises amid Raja Shivaji T-shirt controversy

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'Never consumed alcohol': Riteish Deshmukh apologises amid Raja Shivaji T-shirt controversy

Riteish Deshmukh clarified that he never intended to disrespect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a viral celebration video.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 04, 2026, 08:35 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Never consumed alcohol': Riteish Deshmukh apologises amid Raja Shivaji T-shirt controversy
Image credit: Instagram
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Actor-director Riteish Deshmukh has addressed the controversy surrounding a viral video from the success celebration of his film Raja Shivaji. The clip, which showed him dancing while wearing a T-shirt featuring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, drew criticism from some social media users who questioned the appropriateness of the act and speculated that he was intoxicated.

Responding to the backlash, Riteish shared a detailed statement on Instagram, explaining that the gathering was organised to celebrate the overwhelming response received by Raja Shivaji and to thank the cast and crew who worked on the project for over three years.

The actor clarified that he never intended to disrespect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He explained that the T-shirt was part of the film's promotional campaign and that he had attended the celebration immediately after promotional commitments, leaving him no time to change before the event.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A pos

Addressing rumours about alcohol consumption, Riteish firmly denied the claims. He stated that he has never consumed alcohol in his life and dismissed the allegations as completely false.

He also claimed that the viral footage was recorded by someone who was not invited to the private celebration. While reiterating his deep respect and devotion towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Riteish expressed regret if the video had unintentionally hurt anyone's sentiments.

Concluding his statement, the actor described Shivaji Maharaj as a symbol of pride, inspiration and faith, adding that his respect for the Maratha warrior king remains unwavering.

Meanwhile, Raja Shivaji continues to perform strongly at the box office and has reportedly become the first Marathi film to cross the ₹120-crore mark globally. The historical drama features an ensemble cast including Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Amol Gupte, Jitendra Joshi and Mahesh Manjrekar.

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