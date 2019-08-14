'Never a star like him', Rishi Kapoor remembers uncle Shammi Kapoor on his 8th death anniversary

It's been eight years since legendary actor Shammi Kapoor left for heavenly abode. He died on February 14, 2011, after suffering from chronic renal failure. Shammi Ji, who was also known as Elvis Presley of India, was loved for his crazy dancing skills, amazing acting and stylish looks as well. His hit films include Tumsa Nahin Dekha, Dil Deke Dekho, Singapore, Junglee, College Girl, Professor, China Town, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Kashmir Ki Kali, Janwar, Teesri Manzil, An Evening in Paris, Bramhachari, Andaz and Sachaai to name a few.

Today, on his eighth death anniversary, Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter page and remembered his uncle. He shared a vintage photo of Junglee actor and wrote, "Remembering Shammi Kapoor. Left us 14th August 2011. Never a star like him!" Rishi has shared screen space with his legendary uncle in movies namely Prem Rog, Prem Granth, Bade Ghar Ki Beti, Yeh Vaada Raha and Prem Yog.

Meanwhile, check out his tweet below:

Remembering Shammi Kapoor. Left us 14th August 2011. Never a star like him! pic.twitter.com/PMKV0fe3i8 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 13, 2019

Rishi Ji is currently gearing up to come back home after staying in New York for almost a year due to his cancer treatment. Talking about the same, he had earlier told, "I miss work more than ever now. I've never had such a big break in my life and I've been working for 45 years. By the time I get back, it will be 11 months and it has been very long. But in a way, I feel very fresh and geared up to do any kind of work."