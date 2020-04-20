'Never a greater achievement than seeing your own child grow up': Angad Bedi on quarantining with daughter Mehr

Bollywood celebrities are doing their thing during the coronavirus lockdown in the country but most of all they are sending much-needed time with their families and children.

Actor Angad Bedi, in a recent interview, said that life has gone from work meetings and shootings to giving bubble baths and telling stories to daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi and seeing her walk for the first time amid the lockdown.

Speaking about the same, Angad said, "Mehr was crawling before Neha (Dhupia) had gone for a shoot which got canceled just before the lockdown, and in 20 odd days, Mehr was walking. For me, it was such a beautiful sight to see. She’s learning how to pronounce things. I read storybooks to her, Neha tries to make her learn words, I give her a bubble bath... I love doing that. I make her listen to Punjabi music and it’s lovely to spend time with her." Angad said that it is important to see the positive in the current situation and said, "This virus has made us realise what a big leveller life is. You do not get bigger than yourself ever. We’re all mortals and this virus has made us realise that if we ever thought we had swollen heads, and we had become immortal in our professions, it has made us realise we’re nothing. It has made me realise how to value life and value simple things like food on the table."

Further talking about bonding with his family, Angad has said that he has decided to make space for "family time" often even once things settle down.

"Today I can say I’ve done a film called Pink, I’ve done Soorma, and Inside Edge has been a very big success for me... I can also say I’m doing a film with Janhvi Kapoor with Karan Johar as a producer. These are all great achievements to have, but there’s never a greater achievement than seeing your own child grow up or seeing your own parents spend time with their grandchild. That’s a fulfillment of life, and I’ve understood that in these days," he said.