Netizens troll Sonam Kapoor for flaunting baby bump like Rihanna, say 'copy kar karke hi zindagi nikal gayi'

Credit: File photo

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, known for their style statements, are often seen praising each other on social media. Recently, Rhea dropped a photo on Instagram in which Sonam can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a tube top.

Sharing the photo, Rhea wrote, “Rock up to the best meal of the trip like…. (So Far).” The same photo was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. However, her style didn’t go well the netizens who started trolling her in the comment box.

One of the trolls wrote, “It’s been a while as a trend in the west Bollywood is following it now!! Flaunting a preg bump is “that good feeling” for going to be mothers..” The second person commented, “Neha dhupia telling me in my mind "its her choice" The third person commented, “She doesn’t want her baby to be an Indian citizen, why even Indians spend there hard earned money to watch her on screen. “

The fourth troll compared her with Rihanna and wrote, “WANNABE RIHANNA.....copy kar karke hi zindagi nikal gayi in bolyywood valo ki.” The fifts one commented, “Rianna trend bagwass a woman looks beautiful with her clothes on in pregnancy.”

Earlier, on her birthday, her father actor Anil Kapoor poured in wishes for her with some throwback pictures and gave her parenthood lessons as the actor is expecting her first baby soon.

"Dear @sonamkapoor, If there’s anything that makes up for not being able to celebrate your birthday with you this year, it’s the anticipation that the next time we see you, we’ll be that much closer to holding our grandchild in our arms!" the actor captioned, according to the report of ANI.

As the Raanjhana actor is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy and is going to enter parenthood soon, Anil Kapoor gave her daughter some parenting lessons. "Parenthood is a see-saw between being happy for your children as they create their own lives and being sad that they`re not always around you anymore....you’ll see for yourself soon enough! Happy birthday my darling girl! We can’t wait to see you, Anand and our little prince(ss) soon!", Anil Kapoor added.