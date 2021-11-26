Netizens troll Raj Kundra for hiding his face in new video, say 'aisa kam mat karo jiske liye muh chupana pade'

On Thursday, Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty was snapped at the Mumbai airport with her husband, businessman Raj Kundra jetting off to an unknown location.

As is the airport spotting trend these days, a video of the celebrity couple was shared on Instagram by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. In the video, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are seen stepping out of their luxurious cars and heading towards the airport gates, albeit separately.

In the video, Raj Kundra is seen avoiding the paps stationed at the airport and covering his face in a black hoodie. As soon as Shilpa and Raj's car halts for them to get down, Raj is seen hurrying towards the airport gates so as to avoid getting clicked. On the other hand, Shilpa is seen calmly getting down and making her way to the airport gates. Shilpa was seen wearing a white striped blazer teamed with blue denim and white sneakers. Meanwhile, Raj was seen in a black hoodie, blue denim scrolling through his phone while hurriedly carrying his luggage towards the gate.

Upon noticing the video, several social media users left mean comments on the post and trolled Raj Kundra for hiding his face. "Aisa kam mat kro jiske liye muh chupana pade," wrote a user. "Aise kaam karte raho jisse ki najar bhi na Mila sako," a user commented sarcastically. "Shameless people tab hi to muh chupa raha hai aur ese dekho kaya smile kar rahi," wrote yet another user. "why is he hiding his face .. when behind the camera directing the movie tab sharam nahi a rahi this," asked a user.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty recently wrote a beautiful message for Raj Kundra to mark their 12th wedding anniversary on Monday, November 22.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa posted a collage of pictures from their wedding ceremony, capturing moments of tying the mangalsutra and putting the indoor. Along with the gorgeous pictures, Shilpa penned a heartfelt note for her "Cookie". "This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfil a promise; of sharing the good times and bearing the hard times, of trusting in love and God to show us the way... side by side, day by day 12 years and not counting... Happy Anniversary, Cookie," she began.

Further, she expressed her gratitude for all their well-wishers. "Here`s to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions... our children. Heartfelt gratitude to all our well-wishers, who have been with us through thick and thin," she added.

The past year has been hard for the couple after Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. Raj was granted bail on September 20 by a Mumbai Court in the case on a surety of Rs 50,000.