Netizens troll Adipurush makers for further reducing ticket prices of Prabhas film: 'Won't watch it even for free'

The makers have further reduced ticket prices of Adipurush to Rs 112. However, the audience has completely rejected the film and does not want to watch it on the big screen.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

Adipurush/File photo

Starring Prabhas as Raghava (Lord Rama), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Adipurush was released in the theatres on June 16. The film, based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana, opened to humongous numbers at the box office due to record-breaking advance bookings.

But as the negative reviews and word-of-mouth started pouring in, Adipurush witnessed a drastic fall in its collections from its first Monday (June 19). In order to lure audiences to theatres, the makers announced reduced ticket prices for the 3D version at Rs 150 on Wednesday (June 21) for Thursday and Friday last week.

It seems this strategy didn't succeed and the makers have once again announced a reduction in its ticket rates on Sunday, June 25. Taking to its social media handles, the production banner shared the announcement poster and wrote, "Witness the epic saga unfold! Book your tickets starting from just Rs112/* and experience the grandeur world of Adipurush. Offer starts tomorrow!".

However, netizens brutally trolled the Adipurush makers. One user wrote in the comments section, "Won't watch it even for free", while another added, "I think even if you offer it for free now folks are not going to go watch this cacophony of chaos. From the day the teaser dropped, it became painfully clear this film will leave audiences bewildered and disappointed. Save yourself the headache and avoid this disastrous misstep of a movie."

"Even if give tickets at Rupee 1, no one will go to watch it", read another comment in Hindi. As makers had announced before the release to leave one seat for Lord Hanuman in each theatre screening of the film, a netizen joked, "As Om Raut told to leave one seat for Hanuman Ji, I respect his decision and request to all of u to leave the entire cinema hall for vanara sena."

The mythological action film Adipurush also stars Sunny Singh as Sesh (Lakshmana), Devdatta Nage as Bajrang (Lord Hanuman), Vatsal Sheth as Indrajit (Meghnada), Sonal Chauhan as Mandodari, Siddhant Karnick as Vibhishana, Krishna Kotian as Dashratha, and Trupti Todarmal as Sarama among others.

