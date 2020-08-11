Netizens trend #GetWellSoonBaba after Sanjay Dutt gets diagnosed with lung cancer

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer on Tuesday. It has also been reported that the 61-year-old actor will soon be flying to the US soon for medical treatment. Shekhar Suman's son Adyayan Suman took to his Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, "Sanju sir diagnosed with lung cancer :( #sanjaydutt get well soon sir this year why u doing this ?"

After Adhyayan's tweet, several Twitter users took to their account and wished their beloved "Sanju Baba" a speedy recovery. One user wrote, "Sad News:#SanjayDutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer."

While another said, "Get well soon #MunnaBhai. I'm praying for your speedy recovery. God bless you! Loads of love. #SanjayDutt."

Check out some tweets from his fans and well-wishers here.

Dutt got discharged from the hospital on Monday and returned home after he was hospitalized at Lilavati hospital as he complained of breathing discomfort and chest pain. He suffered from low oxygen saturation levels, leading to discomfort in the chest.

Today the actor took to his Instagram and posted a cryptic note saying that he is taking a break from work to get some medical treatment done. Sanjay wrote, "Hi friends. I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon."