Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Netizens slam Taapsee Pannu for her reaction to Raju Srivastava's demise, say 'she's becoming...'

Taapsee Pannu's reaction to Raju Srivastava's demise has divided the internet. Check out the viral video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 05:13 PM IST

Netizens slam Taapsee Pannu for her reaction to Raju Srivastava's demise, say 'she's becoming...'
Taapsee Pannu

It seems like Taapsee Pannu is still miffed with the paparazzi. Since the day she had a heated argument with a media photographer during Dobaara promotions, Pannu doesn't look keen on entertaining the paps. 

On Wednesday, the nation's favourite comedian Raju Srivastava passed away, leaving his fans heartbroken. On the same day, Taapsee was also spotted in the city, and she was asked to react to the comedian's demise. As soon as the reporter asked her the question, Taapsee got miffed and while walking she said, "Kya bolun." Pannu continued walking, and when she noticed that the media has blocked her way, Pannu was captured saying, "Arey bhai sahab, aap ek minute, aap ek minute. Aap hatiye, aap aise mat kariye, thoda hatiye, piche hatiye." The Pink star found her way out, she said "Thank you," and walked away. 

Watch the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as the video got circulated, several netizens found Taapsee's behaviour 'weird.' Some even went on to say that she has become Jaya Bachchan 2.0.  A user wrote, "Pura pagal dikh rahi hai." Another user wrote, "She’s turning into #jayabachchan #angrybachchan." One of the user wrote, "Flop actress k tantrum." A netizen wrote, "she should have given her famous benefitting reply to media." 

There were also users who supported her, and they questioned the ethics of paps. A user wrote, "What the hell what r they doing. No ethics." Another user wrote, "#paparazzi yrr tm bhi to hadd m rho.... Khin bhi kuch bhi.... Aabe tm uske upt mike lekr jaoge." A netizen wrote, "These media people are sick they dnt care about other people. Girna h toh gir jao hume bss photo dedo." 

Taapsee's last film Dobaara garnered mixed-to-positive responses from critics. However, the film failed to do wonders at the box office. Pannu will next be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICAR AIEEA UG Exam 2022: NTA releases answer key, response sheet at icar.nta.nic.in; get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.