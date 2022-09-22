Netizens slam Taapsee Pannu for her reaction to Raju Srivastava's demise, say 'she's becoming...'

Taapsee Pannu

It seems like Taapsee Pannu is still miffed with the paparazzi. Since the day she had a heated argument with a media photographer during Dobaara promotions, Pannu doesn't look keen on entertaining the paps.

On Wednesday, the nation's favourite comedian Raju Srivastava passed away, leaving his fans heartbroken. On the same day, Taapsee was also spotted in the city, and she was asked to react to the comedian's demise. As soon as the reporter asked her the question, Taapsee got miffed and while walking she said, "Kya bolun." Pannu continued walking, and when she noticed that the media has blocked her way, Pannu was captured saying, "Arey bhai sahab, aap ek minute, aap ek minute. Aap hatiye, aap aise mat kariye, thoda hatiye, piche hatiye." The Pink star found her way out, she said "Thank you," and walked away.

Watch the video

As soon as the video got circulated, several netizens found Taapsee's behaviour 'weird.' Some even went on to say that she has become Jaya Bachchan 2.0. A user wrote, "Pura pagal dikh rahi hai." Another user wrote, "She’s turning into #jayabachchan #angrybachchan." One of the user wrote, "Flop actress k tantrum." A netizen wrote, "she should have given her famous benefitting reply to media."

There were also users who supported her, and they questioned the ethics of paps. A user wrote, "What the hell what r they doing. No ethics." Another user wrote, "#paparazzi yrr tm bhi to hadd m rho.... Khin bhi kuch bhi.... Aabe tm uske upt mike lekr jaoge." A netizen wrote, "These media people are sick they dnt care about other people. Girna h toh gir jao hume bss photo dedo."

Taapsee's last film Dobaara garnered mixed-to-positive responses from critics. However, the film failed to do wonders at the box office. Pannu will next be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.