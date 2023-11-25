Netizens slam Salman Khan for lashing out at Khanzaadi, telling her to leave Bigg Boss 17 house: ‘Stop bullying…’

Headlines

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 06:14 PM IST

Salman Khan is back this Weekend to advice contestants, bash some and send one nominated contestant home from Bigg Boss 17. A new promo shows Salman bashing Khanzaadi for her behaviour and this has led to netizens slamming the actor for ‘bullying’ her. 

The promo starts with Khanzaadi asking Jigna Vohra to not make a fun of her health issues during a task. Cut to Salman Khan shutting her up. Later Khanzaadi was heard sobbing and saying, “I can’t hear anything about my physical health,” to which Salman replied, “only you are the one who talked about your physical health.” She then broke down and said “I want to go home.” To this Salman said, “If you want to go, you can go, don’t try this with.” Khanzaadi was later seen howling and breaking down into tears. 

Netizens slammed the actor was taking out his anger on her. One of the comments read, “Salman is taking out his anger on Khanzaadi, stay strong Khanzaadi, only strong people are targeted every time.” Another wrote, “Stop bullying #KhanZaadi. This is open target against non nepo contestant.” Another commented, “They are trying to break her spirit…she is a very strong contestant…it’s not fair…stay strong Khanzaadi.” Another wrote, “#KhanZaadi is really doing well in this game bull all the other contestants are targeting her even 
@SalmanKhan sir is also doing the same they all are just pulling her down really feeling bad for her as she is a very strong contestant and she deserves to be in top 5 definitely.” 

Earlier too, Salman Khan bashed Khanzaadi for interrupting continuously while he and Katrina Kaif were trying to have a conversation with the contestants in Bigg Boss 17. The actor was seen aggressively shouting at her and Katrina calmed him down. 

Meanwhile, talking about nominations, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vohra, Sana Raees Khan, Ankita Lokhande and Sunny Arya aka Tehelka are nominated for this week and it will be interesting to see whose journey comes to an end today.

