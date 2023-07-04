Watch: Netizens slam Priyanka Chopra as she says Indian movies are all about 'hips and b**bs' in viral video

Credit: r/BollyBlindsNGossip

Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has made India proud with her talent, the actress has always been vocal about her thoughts. She has millions of fans across the world. However, the actress recently got trolled after her thornback video went viral on social media.

In the clip, Priyanka Chopra can be heard saying Indian movies are all about ‘hips and b**bs’ while speaking to the international media at Emmy Awards 2016. After the video went viral on social media, netizens slammed the actress. One of the social media users wrote, “I know there are a lot of issues with the Indian movie industry but the way she constantly shit talks about Indian industry on an international platform is so annoying. Plus the image she presents is so outdated. She does it for brownie points there & that makes me more annoyed lol.”

The second one said, “I'm an American and she's not popular or liked by other Americans here. I never hear anyone talk about her except possibly to say she's Nick Jonas' wife. She comes across as "try-hard.”

The third one said, “the b**bs part i feel is wrong, but she’s not entirely wrong about the hips part.” The fourth one said, “clearly Priyanka Chopra has no idea about the Indian classical dances that have inspired Bollywood. Sri Devi, Vyjayanthimala, Aishwarya Rai were taught in Bharatnatyam, Madhuri in Kathak, Meenakshi Sheshadri was trained in Odissi and Kathak along with other dance forms, Alaya F is trained in Kathak too. All these dance forms have contributed to the "bollywood dance" genre but of course, Priyanka has to play into the white people's stereotypes about India.”

The fifth one said, “Her whole demeanour is so fake, from the hair on her head to her toe nail.” Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently seen in the American web series Citadel wherein she can be seen playing the role of an Elite spy, Nadia. The action-packed show also stars Richard Madden and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The actress also has another action film titled Heads of State in the pipeline. She will be seen sharing the screen with John Cena in the movie.