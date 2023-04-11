Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Netizens slam Disha Patani for wearing mini dress with plunging neckline: 'She took chhoti bacchi ho kya too seriously'

Disha Patani was brutally trolled online when she was snapped wearing a 'revealing' dress with a plunging neckline on her lunch outing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 05:25 PM IST

Netizens slam Disha Patani for wearing mini dress with plunging neckline: 'She took chhoti bacchi ho kya too seriously'
Disha Patani/Instant Bollywood Instagram

Disha Patani is known for sharing her sizzling and gorgeous pictures and videos on her Instagram. Sometimes, the actress gets trolled as netizens label her outfits 'too vulgar'. The same happened on Monday when Disha stepped out for lunch in a mini dress with a plunging neckline and was slammed online.

Her video was shared by the Instant Bollywood account on Instagram. Disha Patani is seen coming out of the famous restaurant Bastian in Bandra, Mumbai, and seating in her car. The netizens found her dress to be 'too revealing' and trolled the actress using her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff's 'Chhoti Bacchi ho kya?' meme from Heropanti.

One netizen wrote, "Itne chhote kapde, choti bacchi ho kya (So small clothes, is she a small child)", while another added, "She took chhoti bacchi ho kya too seriously". A netizen commented, "She looks always gloomy, swollen eyes, trying to avoid eye contact but grabbing eyes by wearing a revealing dress", while another comment read, "Today's actresses don't have any personality and just want to wear short clothes to gain attention."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will soon be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the actioner Yodha. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the film's new release date was recently announced as July 7 next year. Raashii Khanna stars as the second leading lady in the upcoming film.

She is also a part of Nag Ashwin's much-awaited science fiction pan-India film tentatively titled Project K. The massive mega-budget entertainer, which is touted among the costliest Indian films ever made, stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles and is slated to hit theatres worldwide on January 12, 2024.

READ | Disha Patani, Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sunny Leone: Actresses who have posed nude for Dabboo Ratnani

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: B-town divas who rocked the boss lady look in pantsuits
Mahashivratri 2023: 5 famous Shiv temples in India apart from 12 Jyotirlingas, check here
Meet IPS Trupati Bhatt, who rejected 16 government job offers for UPSC, cracked CSE in first attempt
Pradeep Sarkar funeral: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza attend director's last rites
Quick Weight Loss diet plan: Five belly fat-burning vegetable and fruit juices recipes
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Girl with hearing impairment hears for the first time, her reaction leaves internet emotional
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.