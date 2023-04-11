Netizens slam Disha Patani for wearing mini dress with plunging neckline: 'She took chhoti bacchi ho kya too seriously'

Disha Patani/Instant Bollywood Instagram

Disha Patani is known for sharing her sizzling and gorgeous pictures and videos on her Instagram. Sometimes, the actress gets trolled as netizens label her outfits 'too vulgar'. The same happened on Monday when Disha stepped out for lunch in a mini dress with a plunging neckline and was slammed online.

Her video was shared by the Instant Bollywood account on Instagram. Disha Patani is seen coming out of the famous restaurant Bastian in Bandra, Mumbai, and seating in her car. The netizens found her dress to be 'too revealing' and trolled the actress using her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff's 'Chhoti Bacchi ho kya?' meme from Heropanti.

One netizen wrote, "Itne chhote kapde, choti bacchi ho kya (So small clothes, is she a small child)", while another added, "She took chhoti bacchi ho kya too seriously". A netizen commented, "She looks always gloomy, swollen eyes, trying to avoid eye contact but grabbing eyes by wearing a revealing dress", while another comment read, "Today's actresses don't have any personality and just want to wear short clothes to gain attention."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will soon be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the actioner Yodha. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the film's new release date was recently announced as July 7 next year. Raashii Khanna stars as the second leading lady in the upcoming film.

She is also a part of Nag Ashwin's much-awaited science fiction pan-India film tentatively titled Project K. The massive mega-budget entertainer, which is touted among the costliest Indian films ever made, stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles and is slated to hit theatres worldwide on January 12, 2024.



