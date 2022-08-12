Netizens slam Bobby Deol's wife Tanya Deol for throwing 'attitude' at actor, say '15-20 saal shaadi ke baad...'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bobby Deol recently appeared with his wife Tanya Deol at newlyweds Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis’ wedding reception party. They were seen posing for the cameras after a long time. The video went viral, however, what caught everyone’s attention was Tanya’s behaviour towards her husband.

The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. As soon as this video went viral, netzines started slamming Tanya in the comment box. One of the social media users wrote, “She embarrassed him.” The second person wrote, “She's got attitude for what,” the third person commented, “That was rude of her.” The fourth one wrote, ”why is she flying so high.”

The fifth one commented, “Guess either they had a fight or they do not like each other it was very rude of her.” The sixth one wrote, “The way she looks at bobby on approaching.” The seventh one wrote, “They have broken up! Seperated.” The eight person commented, “15-20 saal shaadi ke baad yehi hota hain.”

Bobby Deol recently appeared in the crime drama web series Aashram’s third season. The series received good reviews for its intriguing plot and good performances from its cast including Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupriya Goenka, Tridha Choudhury, Tushar Pandey, and others.

There have been several accusations that the Prakash Jha-directed series shows the Hindu religion in a bad light and in October last year, the show's sets in Bhopal were vandalised by the Bajrang Dal members. Now, in a recent interview, Bobby, who plays the fake godman Baba Nirala in Aashram, has reacted to these controversies.

Talking to SpotBoyE, Deol said, "Mai itna hi keh skta hun ki agar yeh show itna chala hai toh people have watched it. I feel there will always be 2 or 3 percent of people who might not like the show. Everyone has their opinions; you cannot stop them from voicing their opinions. But, if you see the success of the show, it just proves that there was nothing really wrong in the show."