Netizens say ‘let them live’ as paps click photos of Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan having lunch with Taimur

Saif Ali Khan was papped having lunch with his family, and this has irked netizens for invading their privacy. Read on

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 04, 2022, 08:32 PM IST

Celebrities are always under the media and public scanner. Their fame cost them of having little to no privacy, and sometimes it questions the credibility of the media itself. Saif Ali Khan and his family are used to rigorous paparazzi nature, and the little Taimur Ali Khan has already become a star, thanks to excessive coverage on multiple occasions.  

On Friday afternoon Saif was spotted having lunch with Kareena and Taimur. As usual, they got papped while having food, and while taking the exit. The videos and photos have gone viral. But this time netizens didn't like the fact that they were captured while spending family time

Watch the video

Now, let's trace down some of the comments. One user commented, "Please let them live.." While another user said, "Give them some privacy please." One of the comments blasted the media portal by saying, "Sharam hai ya kahi daan kardi." A netizen commented, "These actors dint even get some privacy. I mean every action needs to be covered..." "Ab sukun se kha bhi nhi sakte kya zindegi hain," said by a user. 

Recently, In a video shared by Tweak India's Instagram page, Twinkle Khanna and Kareena are seen talking about their diets and cooking habits when the host asks the 'Udta Punjab' star to confirm an 'apocryphal tale'. "There's this apocryphal tale where you wanted to introduce a boyfriend to your dad. And you said, 'Daddy, this is my new boyfriend, let's go for dinner and he said, 'Beta, Dum Pukht (a restaurant popular for its non-vegetarian dishes) chalte hai.' And then you said, 'Daddy, he's vegetarian.' And he said, 'Koi baat nahi beta wo driver ke saath khana khayega (No problem, he'll eat with the driver),'" Twinkle Khanna was heard saying. Responding to Twinkle, Kareena, who seemed a little embarrassed, said, "What do I say, you know how they are, what do I say? You know how they are, about their food, about their paya." 

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha.' Saif will be seen in 'Adipursh' and 'Vikram Vedha.'

 

