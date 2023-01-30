Search icon
Netizens say Kriti Sanon 'copied' Urfi Javed while promoting Shehzada: 'Urfi phene toh negativity...'

Kriti Sanon donned an outfit that looked inspired by Urfi Javed. Here's how netizens reacted.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 03:23 PM IST

Kriti Sanon-Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed has made such an impact on netizens that whenever any actress would try a different outfit, they compare it with Spilitsvilla 14 contestant. Recently, Kriti Sanon was spotted promoting her upcoming entertainer Shehzada in a blue long dress. 

The actress posed for the paps, and then went further to promote the film with Indian Idol sets Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, "#KritiSanon." 

Soon after the video, several netizens noticed that Uorfi once wear a similar outfit. Users noted that Kriti Sanon was 'inspired' by Urfi. A user wrote, "Bechari urfi ko bahut Galat bolte (Poor Urfi gets trolled) when she wears outfits like these." Another user wrote, "urfi javed did this outfit before." Another user added, "Tum or disha bhi urfi ban jao (You and Disha should also become Urfi)." 

A netizen added, "yahi dress agar urfi pahni hoti toh pata nahi kitna kitna negative comments aata... but abhi baat kuch aur hai is dress ko KS ne pahna hai... (If Urfi would have wore this outfit, there would have been countless negative comments. But now, since Kriti Sanon has donned, it would be perceived differently)." Another netizen noted, "There was a time when she refused to wear dresses like this." 

Rohit Dhawan-directed Shehzada is the official remake of Allu Arjun's action blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and the Hindi remake is also backed by Allu productions. Shehzada is a typical story filled with rib-trickling comedic punches, some emotional, heavy-duty family drama, with the never-old rags-to-riches formula. Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotol roles. Sunny Hinduja plays the antagonist in the film. Shehzada would be Kartik's first release in 2023. Last year, Kartik impressed the masses with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy. Shehzada will release in cinemas on February 10.  

