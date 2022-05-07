Search icon
Netizens react to Ranveer Singh celebrating Rohit Sharma’s IPL boundary, call him ‘lucky charm'

When Rohit Sharma smashed a six, Ranveer Singh was overjoyed. Since then, videos of the same have gone viral, and fans have reacted to them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 07, 2022, 09:19 AM IST

Photo credits: Twitter

The match between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, which took place at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday, was made even more spectacular since fans got to watch Bollywood sensation Ranveer Singh in the stands. When Rohit Sharma smashed a six, the actor was overjoyed. Since then, videos of the same have gone viral, and fans have reacted to them.

 

Check out some tweets here:

 

 

 

 

 

During MI's inning, cameras spotted the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor celebrating Rohit Sharma's flick shot, and it appears that the Bollywood celebrity is a huge fan of the Indian captain.

When Rohit flicked a ball from Mohammed Shami towards the mid-wicket boundary for a magnificent six, Ranveer, who is known for never holding back his joy, was seen screaming out in joy!

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. About the film, Ranveer recently said, "I have been blessed and fortunate to have found remarkable scripts that have stood out and touched people. I’m grateful for them and I'm also proud of the work that I have done to bring those roles to life on screen. It has taken everything out of me but I have always believed that if I have to be the best actor-entertainer in the country, then I have to do things that no one would attempt doing."

