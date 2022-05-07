Netizens react to Ranveer Singh celebrating Rohit Sharma’s IPL boundary, call him ‘lucky charm'

Photo credits: Twitter

The match between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, which took place at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday, was made even more spectacular since fans got to watch Bollywood sensation Ranveer Singh in the stands. When Rohit Sharma smashed a six, the actor was overjoyed. Since then, videos of the same have gone viral, and fans have reacted to them.

Check out some tweets here:

None will argue that your cheer was louder than that of whole Brabourne Stadium Crowd — (@imroshan123) May 7, 2022

. @RanveerOfficial You are lucky champ for @mipaltan pl come every MI match. Different level of energy — A. R. Sangale (@Ambadassangale1) May 7, 2022

@RanveerOfficial bhai tu lucky charm hai @mipaltan ka agar tu har Mumbai ka match mein aayega to Mein #JayeshbhaiJordaar 10 baar dekhne jaunga oo bhi bahut sare dosto ke sath . — Jibanjyoti Samal (@Jjsamal8) May 7, 2022

90% of #MI fans thought that last ball will go for 6 because of Sams

But he fooled us and we won

Whatt a game

Whatt a high they gave

Especially appreciate @RanveerOfficial for his energy though out the match

I literally want #Mi to win for #RanveerSingh #MIvsGT @mipaltan May 7, 2022

Are @mipaltan bhai ko phele hi stadium main lee aate syaad Mumbai aur match jeet jati @RanveerOfficial — kapil kumar meena (@kapilmeena5196) May 7, 2022

Ranveer Singh was also present in CWC19.The happiness we saw on his face was not because MI won. It was so, he knew What Rohit Sharma can do.He is not scoring in IPL but remember CWC2019. That's the only reason for @RanveerOfficial happiness. — ANIMESH KASHYAP (@_INVINCIBLE_45) May 7, 2022

During MI's inning, cameras spotted the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor celebrating Rohit Sharma's flick shot, and it appears that the Bollywood celebrity is a huge fan of the Indian captain.

When Rohit flicked a ball from Mohammed Shami towards the mid-wicket boundary for a magnificent six, Ranveer, who is known for never holding back his joy, was seen screaming out in joy!



On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. About the film, Ranveer recently said, "I have been blessed and fortunate to have found remarkable scripts that have stood out and touched people. I’m grateful for them and I'm also proud of the work that I have done to bring those roles to life on screen. It has taken everything out of me but I have always believed that if I have to be the best actor-entertainer in the country, then I have to do things that no one would attempt doing."