'Haters are always... ': Netizens react as Karan Johar interacts with Kartik Aayan after watching Satyaprem Ki Katha

Netizens react as Karan Johar interacts with Kartik Aayan after watching Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar got into a feud last year and the filmmaker even replaced the actor in one of the movies. However, a video is now going viral on social media wherein the filmmaker can be spotted in a multiplex watching Satyaprem Ki Katha and shaking hands with Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan recently made a surprise visit to a multiplex screening of his movie Satyprem Ki Katha in suburban Mumbai and while he was busy interacting with the media, Karan Johar walked in with Maheep Kapoor. The filmmaker and the actor shook hands and even got chatty with each other. Kartik was seen hugging Maheep Kapoor later. Sharing the video on Reddit, a user wrote, “KJO had gone to watch SPKK and even met Kartik.”

Earlier, Karan Johar announced that they would recast Dostana 2 after shooting certain scenes with Kartik Aaryan citing 'professional circumstances'. Reacting to the same, Kartik said in Aap Ki Adalat, “This happens sometimes. I haven't spoken about this before. I believe in what my mother has taught me and these are my value too... when there's an altercation between two people, the younger one should never speak about it. I follow that and hence I never speak about it." The two were also spotted together in Mumbai recently which made fans speculate of everything is back to normal between the two.

Fans also shared their views on Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar’s recent interaction. One of the comments read, “Haters are always secret admirers.” Another wrote, “keep your friends close but enemies closer.” Another wrote, “Why does this feel so awkward yet so wholesome?” Another comment read, “he probably went to watch for Kiara Advani.”

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The movie opened to positive reviews from the audience and also stars Gajraj Rao, Rajpal Yadav, and Supriya Pathak in key roles.

