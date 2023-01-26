Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

'Humaari bhabhi kaisi ho? Sara bhabhi jaisi ho': Netizens react after video of fans teasing Shubman Gill goes viral

Sara Ali Khan is rumoured to be in a relationship with Indian batsman Shubman Gill. They were recently spotted together having dinner in Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 05:54 PM IST

'Humaari bhabhi kaisi ho? Sara bhabhi jaisi ho': Netizens react after video of fans teasing Shubman Gill goes viral
File Photo

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has been making headlines because of her dating rumours with opening batsman Shubman Gill. Now a video in which fans tease Shubman during IND vs NZ 3rd ODI is going viral on social media.

During the game, a section of people can be heard chanting, “Humari bhabhi kaisi ho, Sara bhabhi jaisi ho.”  Virat Kohli also gave a humorous reaction after hearing the chants, eliciting laughter from the crowd. Netizens have now reacted on social and said that the ‘crowd is clever as they are not mentioning the ‘surname’.

One of them wrote, “Sara Ali Khan or maybe Sara Tendulkar, that's a mystery.” The second one said, “Ye kaunse wali Sara ki baat hori? Sara10 or Sara Ali?” The third one said, “Yeh Sara boht confusing hai.” The fourth person wrote, “Mast log ekdum.” The fifth one said, “Sara Ali Khan or Sara Tendulkar. If he goes for Miss Tendulkar, then he will become next India Team Captain.”

The sixth person commented, “he is just like one of us...other than the fact that he is the greatest ever to play cricket.” The seventh one said, “Crowd is clever they didn't mention the surname Ab kaun si sara ab khud samjhdar ho.” The eighth one said, “kausni Sara.”

For the unversed, India secured a resounding 90-run victory over New Zealand in the third and final ODI of the series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, January 24. This victory not only secured the series 3-0 for India, but also marked their undefeated streak in ODIs for the entirety of 2023. Most importantly, this win propelled India to the top of the 50-over format, dethroning the Black Caps as the new No.1 team.

Meanwhile, Prime Video recently unveiled the first look of Sara Ali Khan’s period thriller Ae Watan Mere Watan. The film will show Sara as a revolutionary in British India.

Read|Old video of Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot's roadies audition goes viral, netizens say 'acting pehle...'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Move over Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini, Mastram star Kamalika Chanda is sure to be your favourite seductress
Why is National Tourism Day celebrated on January 25? Know five interesting facts about the day
Kylian Mbappe birthday: Know Mbappe’s workout routine, abs workout, diet plan
5 times Bigg Boss host Salman Khan shared heartwarming moments with family of contestants
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Tripura Board Exam dates 2023: TBSE releases date sheet for class 10th, 12th at tbse.tripura.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.