'Humaari bhabhi kaisi ho? Sara bhabhi jaisi ho': Netizens react after video of fans teasing Shubman Gill goes viral

File Photo

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has been making headlines because of her dating rumours with opening batsman Shubman Gill. Now a video in which fans tease Shubman during IND vs NZ 3rd ODI is going viral on social media.

During the game, a section of people can be heard chanting, “Humari bhabhi kaisi ho, Sara bhabhi jaisi ho.” Virat Kohli also gave a humorous reaction after hearing the chants, eliciting laughter from the crowd. Netizens have now reacted on social and said that the ‘crowd is clever as they are not mentioning the ‘surname’.

Virat asking them to continue the

" humari bhabhi kaisi ho , sara bhabhi jesi ho " chants pic.twitter.com/r5kjLPpC4F — Y (@itsYashswiniR) January 25, 2023

One of them wrote, “Sara Ali Khan or maybe Sara Tendulkar, that's a mystery.” The second one said, “Ye kaunse wali Sara ki baat hori? Sara10 or Sara Ali?” The third one said, “Yeh Sara boht confusing hai.” The fourth person wrote, “Mast log ekdum.” The fifth one said, “Sara Ali Khan or Sara Tendulkar. If he goes for Miss Tendulkar, then he will become next India Team Captain.”

The sixth person commented, “he is just like one of us...other than the fact that he is the greatest ever to play cricket.” The seventh one said, “Crowd is clever they didn't mention the surname Ab kaun si sara ab khud samjhdar ho.” The eighth one said, “kausni Sara.”

For the unversed, India secured a resounding 90-run victory over New Zealand in the third and final ODI of the series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, January 24. This victory not only secured the series 3-0 for India, but also marked their undefeated streak in ODIs for the entirety of 2023. Most importantly, this win propelled India to the top of the 50-over format, dethroning the Black Caps as the new No.1 team.

Meanwhile, Prime Video recently unveiled the first look of Sara Ali Khan’s period thriller Ae Watan Mere Watan. The film will show Sara as a revolutionary in British India.

Read|Old video of Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot's roadies audition goes viral, netizens say 'acting pehle...'