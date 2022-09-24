Netizens react after Falguni Pathak 'thanks' fans for choosing Maine Payal Hai Chhankai over Neha Kakkar's O Sajna

File Photo

Recently, Neha Kakkar released the remake of Falguni Pathak’s iconic song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, which didn’t go well with the netizens. Social media users slammed Neha for ‘destroying’ the original song and asked her to stop making remakes of iconic songs.

On Friday, Falguni reacted to the song and said, "I thank all my fans ki ab tak unhe wohi gaana aacha lag raha hai. Kyuki uss mein simplicity thi. Yeh video maine dekha nahi hai... I will watch it. But uss video mein, music, lyrics, picturisation mein simplicity hai. Yeh sab bahut mainey rakhta hai. Shayad wohi logo ko chhuta hoga. Toh yeh sab ka dhyaan rakhna zaroori hai." Pathak further added that songs have been remixed for ages, and there have been good renditions as well. "Remixes toh bahut pehele se ban rahe hai. Aaj bhi ban rahe hai... aur kuch aache bhi hai...aisa nahi hai. Yeh thoda iska dhyaan rakhna zaroori hai."

After seeing Falguni Pathak’s reaction, netizens are all hearts. One of them wrote, “Phalguni Pathak will be my forever queen as she has given me a 90s kid very beautiful dear memories which I cherish so much” The second person said, “Falguni ji,aaj bhi aapke gaane sunkar,cMann ko Shanti milti hai. bhagwaan aapko Swastha rakhe,yahi hum chahne walo ki bhagwaan se prarthana hai.”

The third person commented, “Rightly said how can someone remake this classic song. Our childhood remains with this song. Should never had been done.” The fourth one commented, “What surprised me is that did they even get a proper consent from the original singer even before they go for recreation of their songs , I don't think so as far heard from what falguni has said in this interview, Seems like falguni maam herself not even aware her own song has been recreated and released already. How rude and disrespectful it is that original singer has to go such things , if it has to be this.”

The fifth person wrote, “You are absolutely right mam we love your voice.”The sixthperson commented, “There is nothing wrong in remix or recreation but the video content should be good. If its vulgar, it spoils the original song, its lyricist, singer, composer.”