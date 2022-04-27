Netizens react after Ajay Devgn targets Kiccha Sudeep over his ‘Hindi’ remark

Credit: Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, on Wednesday, took to Twitter and mocked Kiccha Sudeep over his remark about Hindi not being the national language of India. In his tweet, the actor defended Hindi language and called it the national language of India.

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

As soon as his tweet circulated, netizens started targeting him. One of them wrote, “Hindi is NOT our National Language Hindi is NOT my Mother Tongue It is just one of the 23 official languages And South Indian movies grossed over ₹2,400 crore & Bollywood just ₹800 crore in 2021. Stop bragging !”

The second persona mentioned, “FYI, There is no national language in India. @KicchaSudeep was absolutely right. Hindi is another official language of our country and we have all rights to release our films in any language.”

The third person mentioned, “Not Sorry Mr. Devgan. We in south India will not accept Hindi as our National language at any point of time. Hindi is only an alternate to English as official language. Its the non Hindi states that generate more revenue & GST to the nation and not Hindi states. MH, Guj, Kar & TN.”

The fourth one commented, “Hindi is our national language.. jaise india has national bird, national animal waise national language is hindi.”

The fifth person wrote, “Doesn’t make sense, even English movies release in Hindi language in india. There is no National language in india, that’s the beauty of our nation, celebrating the diversity without imposing thoughts on others. Don’t do petty politics bro.”

There is no National language in india, that’s the beauty of our nation, celebrating the diversity without imposing thoughts on others.

The sixth person commented, “Who are you to say @KicchaSudeep that he should not release his movies by dubbing in Hindi? Hindi is not our National language, Hindi is just an official language of India like Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, etc. Modlu bhaase & desha prema iro nivu Vimal Kesari adv maadod bidi.”

Hindi is not our National language, Hindi is just an official language of India like Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, etc.



On the work front, Ajay Devgn is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Runway 34 that also features Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.