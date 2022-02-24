Netizens left amused after Australian journalist spots continuity error in Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan'

The Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday starrer 'Gehraiyaan' has been released two weeks ago, but viewers are still sharing their views about the film on social media. One such viewer had spotted a continuity error in the film, and it entertained netizens.

An Australian journalist, Chloe-Amanda Bailey spotted the goof-up with her eagle eye and shared it on her Twitter. In her post, Chloe shared 2 still from the film, where Ananya is holding different glasses in the same scene, and asked, "One thing unresolved in #Gehraiyaan is how Tia’s glass transformed in this scene when she never put it down?

Check out the tweet

One thing unresolved in #Gehraiyaan is how Tia’s glass transformed in this scene when she never put it down? pic.twitter.com/PFGG5aohcZ — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) February 21, 2022

Soon after the tweet, many people laughed over the fact and shared their funny take on the film. "You have to go deep it's called #Gehraaiyaan," a user ridiculed. Another user asked, "Of all the things in the movie, that's what you had an issue with?" One of the netizens also added, "Wow Congrats 3hrs of ur life successfully wasted."That film has more problems than changing of a glass in between a scene," asserted another user.

READ DNA Exclusive: Ananya Panday reveals how 'Gehraiyaan' has helped her change as a person, evolve as an actor

Talking about Ananya Panday, while speaking to DNA, she revealed how the movie has evolved her as an actor. "Definitely, over the past two years that we've shot this film, I've grown up as a person and changed a lot as an actor as well. I'm extremely lucky that so early on in my career I got to play this part because it definitely changed something inside me. I feel the difference as a person as well just in terms of my outlook towards life and relationships. Now, I'm more open to different ideas and am more accepting of other people as well. That is a huge difference in my life now.