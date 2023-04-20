Netizens defend Uday Chopra after trolls body shame him at Pamela Chopra's funeral: 'Uski maa guzari hain'

Uday Chopra

Late filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife, Pamela Chopra passed away on Thursday, April 20, and her funeral was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Netizens were surprised by Pamela's son, Aditya Chopra's brother, Uday Chopra. The actor was papped by the photographers, and netizens found him out of shape. While watching the video, you will find Uday unrecognisable in the white shirt.

Varinder Chawla shared a video from the Chopra's residence in which, Uday, Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar were spotted attending Pamela's final rites. A few trolls tried to fat-shame Uday Chopra and mocked his transformed look. A user wrote, "Uday has put on lots of weight...V shaped 6 pack body seems to be missing." Another user wrote, "uday chopra is look like beast Raino."

However, another section of netizens defended Uday and slammed the trolls for mocking his loss. A user wrote, "Guys Uday ki maa gujri hein so plz usko santwana nahi de saktey toh yaha uska majak mat udao (Guys, Uday lost his mother. If you can't sympathise with, don't mock him!) Have some humanity plz Bhai log." Another user wrote, "Insaniyat dekho insab ke. Maa ki dukhat samay hai, aur yaha comments mai log yaha unke physical appearance pe ninda charcha Kar rahe hai (He is dealing with his mother's loss, and people are mocking his physical appearance, how inhuman)."

Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra's mother Pamela Chopra, who was the wife of Yash Chopra, passed away at the age of 74. She was Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji's mother-in-law.As per sources, Pamela had been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for two weeks due to the age-related illness. Reports claim that she was put on a ventilator by the doctors but her health deteriorated. The official page of YRF issues a statement that reads, "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection."