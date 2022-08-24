Netizens criticise Saba Pataudi for not including Amrita Singh in Pataudi mums, ask 'are you scared of Kareena?'

Credit: Saba Ali Khan-Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

On Tuesday, Saba Pataudi took to Instagram and dropped a video that included all mothers from her family with their kids. The clip featured Kareena Kapoor with Jeh and Taimur, Soha Ali Khan with Inaaya, and Sharmila Tagore with Saif Ali Khan.

However, what caught everyone's attention was Amrita Singh is missing from the ‘Pataudi moms’ video. The video didn’t feature Sara and Ibrahim also. As soon as this video went viral, netizens started criticising Saba. One of them wrote, “Would have loved to see amrita with her kids as well.” The second one mentioned, “U never post amrita's pictures...what ur scared of Kareena or what?”

The third person commented, “Amrita ... she didn't even remarry n raised kids as a single parent ... she's indeed greater.” The fourth one commented, “Amrita is also a great mother you should add her.”

The fifth person mentioned, “Every house has issues and of course, Amrita is not a part of your family but her kids are. This fact can’t be ignored that she will remain the mother of those kids so if you choose not to include them why to mention them in the tagline as anyway, you know you will receive comments of both kinds. I don’t understand why people do that, to gain popularity. As if I would be in a similar situation I won’t care what people say or ask me.”

Another person wrote, “What about Amrita? Isn’t she also a mother who raised two children of YOUR family… rather raised them so well…Being a single parent. Why is there no acknowledgment for her? Really sad !” One person questioned, “But why didn't add sara and her bro?”

Earlier, Saba didn’t add her in her Women’s Day post. Netizens were quick to point out that her ex-sister-in-law Amrita Singh is missing from her video. When many people took to her comments section and questioned Amrita's absence from her video, Saba took it upon herself and gave sassy replies to each and every one of them.

To a netizen who asked, "Where is Amrita ji", Saba sarcastically replied, "sleeping safely at home…I suppose." When an Instagram user wrote, "Did you forget to add Amrita Singh", her savage reply read, "Oooops! Must have! Thanks for the reminder…Please remind me in 2023…if you're following my handle."

For the unversed, Amrita married Saif Ali Khan in 1991 with whom she gave birth to two children, Sara and Ibrahim before the couple decided to part ways in 2004. Saif later married Kareena Kapoor in 2012.