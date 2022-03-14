Search icon
Netizens compare Aaradhya Bachchan with her great grandfather Harishvansh Rai Bachchan, here's why

Netizens compared Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with her great grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 14, 2022, 10:39 PM IST

Netizens compare Aaradhya Bachchan with her great grandfather Harishvansh Rai Bachchan, here's why
Credit: Aishwarya Rai/Instagram

It’s not wrong if we say that Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, is just like her great grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan as she has a command on the Hindi language.

In a recent viral video of Aaradhya Bachchan, the star kid can be seen giving a speech in Hindi. She can be heard explaining how poetry can help someone learn languages easily. One of her fanpages have shared this video with the caption, “After such a longggg time Seeing this Princess tell how beautiful she is lookin' in this beautiful two cute ponytails Bachchan at @DaisMumbai. Thank you very muchhh for sharing.”

Netizens have been praising her for how beautiful she explained the importance of language. Some even compared her with her great grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan. One of them wrote, “Beautiful! So much expression and wisdom, gives young people wings to fly with! AaradhyaB u make us proud, u make India proud!”

The second one mentioned, “Sanskaar aur waani ki mithaas saaf jhalak rahi hai . Bachi ke chehre ka tej saaf bata raha hai ki iska palan poshan bahut hi ache tarah se kiya gaya hai.”

Another mentioned, “Proved she is the legendary Harivansh Rai Bacchan's great grand daughter. It's not about how she memorized it, but how she understood the meaning of the words and knew well, which words to stress upon, where to punctuate. 'Shabdon ka phenk', is choti si umr mein...ufffff, adbhut.” One of the social media users wrote, “Par dada ki poti aur pari Janab Harivansh Rai Bachchan shab. Do recite Beta Jo Beet Gayi So Baat Gayi beautiful till date around the.”

Meanwhile, one person compared her with Aishwarya Rai and wrote, “I can see shades of Aishwarya Rai and her voice too. world s daughter isn't ordinary after all Extraordinary girl.”

 

