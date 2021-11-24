Netizens brutally troll Tony Kakkar after Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's naughty exchange on Instagram goes VIRAL

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli often grab headlines for their photos and videos on Instagram. Fans especially wait for 'Virushka', as they are lovingly known, to comment on each other's social media posts.

Recently, Virat shared a photo with a cat that he had spotted during the practice session in Mumbai and couldn’t resist clicking a few photos with her. Virat, taking to his social media, shared a few photos with the cat sitting on his lap and captioned it saying, "A quick hello from a cool cat at practice".

Check it out here.

However, what caught netizens' attention was Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's quirky comments on the photo. The actor wrote, "Hello billi," to which Virat hilariously replied, "Launda from Dilli and Mumbai ki Billi".

Virat's comments immediately went viral on social media. Several users also posted screenshots of the comments and compared them to Tony Kakkar's lyrics.

Brutally trolling Tony Kakkar, one user commented, "Finally I got to know the sources for Tony Kakkar’s lyrics," while another said, "Tony Kakkar on his way to release his new song."

Meanwhile, On November 21, Virat had treated his fans with an adorable picture with Anushka. In the Instagram photo, the couple could be seen making cute facial expressions while twinning in white T-shirts. For the caption, Virat chose to add a few words in praise of Anushka. He called her his "rock."

Virat and Anushka got married in December 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy. Earlier this year in January, the two became parents to a baby girl Vamika.