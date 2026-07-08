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Netizens brutally troll Rajkummar Rao's first look as Sourav Ganguly in Dada: 'Even AI will make better poster'

On the occasion of Sourav Ganguly's birthday on July 8, the makers have unveiled the first look of his biopic Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story and announced the film's release date. However, netizens are brutally roasting Rajkummar Rao's first look as the former Indian cricket captain.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 01:11 PM IST

Netizens brutally troll Rajkummar Rao's first look as Sourav Ganguly in Dada: 'Even AI will make better poster'
Rajkummar Rao as Sourav Ganguly in Dada
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The first look poster of Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story featuring Rajkummar Rao was unveiled on Wednesday, July 8, on the occasion of Sourav Ganguly's birthday. Along with the reveal, the makers also announced the film's theatrical release on May 14, 2027, over an extended Eid-al-adha holiday weekend. The poster captures Rajkummar Rao in a cinematic recreation of Sourav Ganguly's iconic jersey-waving moment at Lord's balcony following India's historic NatWest Trophy triumph over England in 2002.

Sharing the first look of Dada, the Stree 2 actor wrote, "Happy Birthday our dearest Dada @souravganguly." The former Indian cricket captain also shared his biopic's poster and captiond it, "The Best Gift Ever! Can’t wait to see you play my cover drive! @rajkummar_rao."

Dada's first poster hasn't impressed the netizens and they are brutally roasting the makers on social media. Once Instagram user wrote, "Not even Greg Chappell did Ganguly this bad", while another added, "Was this made by a child who learnt Photoshop last night?." "Even AI will make a better poster," wrote another cybercitizen. A frustrated Ganguly fan wrote, "As a Dada fan..This is by far one of the WORST first looks for a biopic I’ve seen....Even AI could probably come up with a more impactful look. It feels underwhelming and team has massive responsibility here. Hoping the film does justice to the legacy of one of greatest cricket captains." "Even fan made posters have better efforts and effects than this," read another comment.

Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-series and is a Luv Films production. The film releases worldwide in cinemas on May 14, 2027. Motwayne has previously helmed critically acclaimed films and web series including Udaan, Lootera, Trapped, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Sacred Games, Jubilee, and Black Warrant.

READ | Viral video: PM Modi cites Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song in Indonesia, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions reacts

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