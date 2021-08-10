Netizens brutally troll Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan after reports claim their second child's name is Jehangir, not Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have a huge fan following in the country. The couple, however, at times make headlines for the wrong reasons. Kareena on Monday (August 9) launched her debut book ‘Pregnancy Bible’ over an Instagram live with her dear friend and filmmaker Karan Johar. During the live Kareena confirmed that her second child is named Jeh. This sent Twitter abuzz as users speculated if Jeh is short for Jehangir.

During the Instagram live, when Karan Johar asked if he’s allowed to mention her second child’s name, Kareena replied and said, “Yaa, it’s Jeh Ali Khan.” Earlier in July, after it was revealed that Bebo and Saif’s second baby’s name is Jeh, social media users wondered if Jeh is short for Jehangir or Jehlaluddin. Now, as per media reports, in her book, Kareena has addressed Jeh as Jehangir in the caption of one of his photos.

Owning to the reports, Jehangir and Saif-Kareena’s first child Taimur Ali Khan trended on Twitter as the couple got trolled for keeping their sons’ names after Mughal rulers. Look at some of the tweets here:

“First Kid - Taimur (who killed millions of Hindus) Second kid - Jehangir ( who killed Guru Arjan) What will be the name of next one?,” tweeted a user.

Another user wrote, “Lagta hain Saif Taimur Dynasty ki line lagane wale hain , Taimur hua , Jehangir hua , then Khalil , Shahrukh , Mirza.”

Lagta hain Saif Taimur Dynasty ki line lagane wale hain , Taimur hua , Jehangir hua , then Khalil , Shahrukh , Mirza . — vijay shelar (@vijayshelar) August 10, 2021

“Imagine a punjabi Kapoor naming her sons after Taimur and Jehangir who tortured and brutally executed Sikh Guru Arjan That is what j1had does to your psyche #jehangir #Taimur #Taliban,” wrote a user.

Imagine a punjabi Kapoor naming her sons after Taimur and Jehangir who tortured and brutally executed Sikh Guru Arjan That is what j1had does to your psyche #jehangir #Taimur #Taliban pic.twitter.com/PnRWNo57pQ — Sunny (@sunnyusgupta11) August 10, 2021

Another user tweeted, “Bhakts be burning and invested tons of energy into trolling Saif and Kareena for Taimur. They hit back by naming their 2nd son jehangir, no effs given.”

Bhakts be burning and invested tons of energy into trolling Saif and Kareena for Taimur. They hit back by naming their 2nd son jehangir, no effs given — MZ (@desigal90) August 9, 2021

This is not first time that the couple is being trolled for their children’s name. After Saif and Kareena named their first born as Taimur, netizens slammed trolled them on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be soon seen in Aamir Khan starrer, Laal Singh Chadha while Saif Ali Khan has ‘Bhoot Police’ and ‘Adipurush’ in the pipeline.