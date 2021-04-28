Netizens brutally troll Kangana Ranaut for comparing herself with SRK, saying 'his parents were involved in films'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut often finds herself in the middle of controversies, courtesy of her tweets.

On Wednesday, the B-town diva, who completed 15 years in the Hindi film industry, stirred yet another social media storm after she compared herself to superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Kangana's debuted Bollywood film 'Gangster' hit the theatres on April 28, 2006. And on the completion of 15 years of her journey in Hindi cinema, Kangana said that she and SRK are the "biggest success stories ever." However, in her tweet, Kangana mentioned that while "SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films", she, on the other hand, came from a "remote village" in Himachal Pradesh, "did not know a single word of English" and had "no education."

"15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP and every step was a battle starting with my own father and grandfather, who made my life miserable, and yet 15 years later after so much success still every day is a fight for survival but totally worth it, thank you everyone #15yearsofgangster," Kangana wrote in two separate tweets.

15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP and 1/2 pic.twitter.com/CEw72pvtds April 28, 2021

Every step was a battle starting with my own father and grandfather, who made my life miserable, and yet 15 years later after so much success still every day is a fight for survival but totally worth it, thank you everyone #15yearsofgangster — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 28, 2021

Soon after Kangana put out the tweets, Twitterati jumped to the comments section and trolled the actress for "spreading lies."

"SRK's parents were involved in films? Ye kab hua?" asked a user. "Shahrukh Khan's family was Involved In films, kaha se laate ho yeh himmat," wrote another.

"Srk parents are involved in films but ye to batao ki kya karte the unke papa canteen chalate the theatre main aona ghar chalane ke liye and srk parents never seen his success bcz they died jab srk young tha bohot his story is next level inspiring," commented another user.

"SRK's dad Meer Taj Mohammad Khan was not even a Junior Artist. He was a freedom fighter & later, used to run a canteen inside National School of Drama Auditorium. Not at all "Involved in Films". Agenda ke liye kuch bhi bolti hai," commented yet another Twitter user.

SRK's parents were involved in films ? Ye kab hua ? — YUM (@upsehooon) April 28, 2021

Never heard of it. Till now he was called an outsider. Maybe she wants the outsider tag reserved for herself — Reena (@Reena10681429) April 28, 2021

Were his parents involved in films? Never heard of that. You sure? — Vijaylaxmi Mohata (@VijaylaxmiMoha1) April 28, 2021

Everyone has to face their own struggles. I don't think SRK's parents were involved in films. He is a self made man. — Shilpa Dange (@shilpadange1) April 28, 2021

Srk parents are involved in films but ye to batao ki kya karte the unke papa canteen chalate the theatre main aona ghar chalane ke liye and srk parents never seen his success bcz they died jab srk young tha bohot his story is next level inspiring — Kabir (@srkwarrior555) April 28, 2021

