Netizen shares Nimrat Kaur's photo in deep neckline dress, asks ‘actual purpose to show cleavage'

Credit: Nimrat Kaur/InstagramCredit: Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Women have been the victim of criticism when it comes to their outfits. Female celebrities in India are often trolled for their bold dresses and their fashion sense. Now, a troll has targeted actress Nimrat Kaur for wearing a deep neckline dress when she appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show.

A few days ago, Nimrat Kaur appeared as a guest at The Kapil Sharma Show in order to promote her film Dasvi. She was wearing a black dress which has a deep neckline. After this, a troll took to Twitter and asked her the ‘purpose of showing cleavage.’ He wrote, “Ladies, I really want to know What purpose does such outfits exactly serve, If it is to attract men, then why? If not to attract men, then why? It’s a very genuine question and no bait, please tell me what is the actual purpose to show cleavage? Please.”

Ladies,I really want to know What purpose does such outfits exactly serve,If it is to attract men,then why? If not to attract men,then why?It's a very genuine question and no bait,please tell me what is the actual purpose to show cleavage?Please pic.twitter.com/wicGJWfqdS — Dewang (@RetardedHurt) April 14, 2022

In no time, his tweet went viral and people started giving mixed reactions. One of the social media users supported the actress and wrote, ““The same reason why Men like to flaunt their abs. It’s gives a confidence, good feel & nothing wrong in enhancing the god gifted curves.” Another mentioned, “Why do men pee in public despite ODF? What’s the ‘purpose’ behind that? Very genuine question. No bait.”

The third person commented, “idk why men feel like they have rights to know the reason behind a woman’s choice of outfit… since when do women owe u or anybody any explanations?? the audacity to make everything about u tbh.”

Meanwhile, one user said, “I saw this clip & I was asking myself d same question. She was so uncomfortable d whole time. There is Time, Place & Occasion 2 wear such a dress. It’s a family show & people watch it with their kids. It was not an appropriate dress 2 wear in my opinion, same applies 2 Hijab as well.”