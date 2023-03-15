Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

'Nepotism tha, hai and rahega,' says Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood started his career in the late 90s, but he rose to fame with films like Jodhaa Akbar, Dabangg, Shootout at Wadala to name a few.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 09:12 PM IST

'Nepotism tha, hai and rahega,' says Sonu Sood
Credit: Sonu Sood/Instagram

He is an outsider to the Hindi film industry. Still, he has made a name on his own, courtesy of his hard work and power of resilience. Sonu Sood is no longer just an actor now. He has become an emotion, a messiah to the common people who could be reached during times of crisis and necessity.

Sonu started his career in the late 90s, but he rose to fame with films like Jodhaa Akbar, Dabangg, Shootout at Wadala to name a few. Apart from Hindi, he has also acted in Telegu, Tamil films. Having come a long way in the industry, does Sonu feel nepotism poses a threat to a budding talent?

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Sonu categorically said, "Nepotism tha, hai and rehega. (There was nepotism, it is here to stay). Jinke mother-father industry se hai, unke bete aur beti ko role milenge. (Actors, whose parents are from the industry, they might get an easy break). Kal ko mere bete ko shayad role mil jai. (My son might get a role because of his father's name). Ye hamesha rahega. Par is jung ke beech mein aap kaise nikalte ho, wahi aapki taqat hai. (How you carve your own path amid this battle, that shows your power).

Sonu further added, "My father has a clothing shop. So it's easier for me to sit at my father's shop. Customar bane hi the. Mein baithta toh wahi customars wapas aate. (I might get those customers back at the shop). So, there`s no harm if a director's son becomes an actor. Because he has grown up in such an atmosphere."

Sonu mentioned, "Having said that, I also feel, if you don't cast people from outside, you won't see a different dimension in the film industry. You won't see the other colours which make this place a holistic one. Industry role deta hai, par kabhi kabhi time lag jata hai talent prove karne me, space banane mein. (Industry do gives roles to outsiders, but sometimes it takes a lot of time to prove one's talent)Boycott Bollywood has crippled the industry for quite some time before Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan set the box office on fire. What`s Sonu`s take on Ban culture of Bollywood?

"People have become more sensitive now. People, who boycott films, whether they have a genuine reason or not, I doubt that. If you boycott a movie without watching it, that`s not fair. Directors and writers who make films, think they are making a Sholay. Whether the film is upto the mark or not, will be decided only after the movie is seen. So I feel this ban culture should not stop ones from expressing what they want to say," said the Happy New Year actor.

Asked about stereotyping certain communities in Hindi films, Sonu said, "Whether you are an actor, director or writer, you need to be responsible while portraying certain characters on the screen. That era is gone, when you could say, 'I think like that and I will show that way...' people are well-informed now. They won`t take any such things that can be questioned."

As a writer Sonu feels, "To be a good writer, you have to be a good listener. Agar incoming bandh ho jaye, you can`t go forward. When people start achieving success, they stop listening to others." Sonu believes being alert to others` suggestions could only make him flourish.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned into Indian Navy: Know features, weapons of stealth mission vessel
From Hera Pheri to Selfiee: Bollywood's biggest south remakes starring Akshay Kumar
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
From high-quality images to calling shortcut feature: Know WhatsApp’s 5 latest features that are coming soon
Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos in glittery outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 634 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.