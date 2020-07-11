Headlines

Bollywood

'Nepotism': Sidharth Shukla fans slam Karan Johar for celebrating 6 years of 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' with Varun-Alia

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions shared a post only mentioning Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, which has lead the second lead Sidharth Shukla fans to slam the filmmaker for being nepotistic

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2020, 01:50 PM IST

Karan Johar is once again facing the brunt of celebrating 6 years of 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' by tagging starkids Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Sidharth Shukla fans are upset with the filmmaker, especially because the actor was the second lead in the movie, and still, there was no mention of him. They slammed the filmmaker and called him nepotistic.

"6 years and they're still going strong. Celebrating the new-age filmy love story that remains timeless! #6YearsOfHSKD #HumptySharmaKiDulhania @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 #ShashankKhaitan #HSKD," read the tweet by Dharma Productions. The comments section on the tweet was turned off, hence fans retweeted the tweet and called out the filmmaker for being nepotistic.

Not just Sidharth Shukla, a few fans also reminded Karan Johar that he forgot to mention veteran actor Ashutosh Rana, who was also part of the movie in a pivotal role, in the tweet. While Sidharth had played Alia's fiance 'Angad Bedi' in the movie, Ashutosh Rana was her father.

There was no mention of Sahil Vaid and Gaurav Pandey either, even when both the actors played the supporting roles in both 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' as well as 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. The duo have played the roles of Varun's friends in the franchise. Sahil Vaid is also an important part of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara'.

The nepotism debate with Karan Johar began once again after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on June 14, 2020. Fans of the actor, along with Kangana Ranaut, have accused the filmmaker of forming a gang and bullying actors. Kangana had also pointed out Karan as nepotistic on his show 'Koffee With Karan'.

