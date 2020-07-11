'Nepotism': Sidharth Shukla fans slam Karan Johar for celebrating 6 years of 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' with Varun-Alia

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions shared a post only mentioning Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, which has lead the second lead Sidharth Shukla fans to slam the filmmaker for being nepotistic

Karan Johar is once again facing the brunt of celebrating 6 years of 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' by tagging starkids Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Sidharth Shukla fans are upset with the filmmaker, especially because the actor was the second lead in the movie, and still, there was no mention of him. They slammed the filmmaker and called him nepotistic.

"6 years and they're still going strong. Celebrating the new-age filmy love story that remains timeless! #6YearsOfHSKD #HumptySharmaKiDulhania @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 #ShashankKhaitan #HSKD," read the tweet by Dharma Productions. The comments section on the tweet was turned off, hence fans retweeted the tweet and called out the filmmaker for being nepotistic.

Take a look:

Nepotism

Comment section off kar liya bc



Just facts-

I had only watched this movie because of @sidharth_shukla @DharmaMovies https://t.co/7Ekqj19CRf — (@Arpi0104) July 11, 2020

Just another example of how nepotism works https://t.co/KvJlfDlXtV — (@imoveritBYEE) July 11, 2020

When I first watched the movie I immediately got attracted to Sid because of how well he acted. I almost forgot Varun was in the movie.



Y’all ain’t shit, this proves again that NEPOTISM EXISTS @DharmaMovies TRASH ASF https://t.co/jCPzG6W6Wn — (@nakhrehiza) July 11, 2020

Nepotism ka BAAP!! KJO , What about Sidharth Shukla? Wasn’t he the part of movie as well? https://t.co/RxD0TwDqNm — (@_RKTweets) July 11, 2020

Can i give a tight slap to all these people

We are celebrating 6 years because Sidharth was in this movie

That's nepotism @karanjohar

Sidharth was an important part of this movie

Least u could have done is mentioned him https://t.co/fGNlGGSOfB — (@nirvana_nidz) July 11, 2020

You Fucking Looser!!! @karanjohar have some shame!!!



Why don't you tag sid there?



Just because he us not a starkid?



And he is more talented then your those namunas in the film?? https://t.co/9bZnM6pCLE — (@_ForeverBlunt_) July 11, 2020

This movie wasn’t even all that tbh I watched it out of boredom but got hooked to it coz of Sid, I didn’t know him back then but I loved the role he played and how well he did.



They’re making the same mistake & then have the audacity to ask why they get hate. @karanjohar https://t.co/jCPzG6W6Wn — (@nakhrehiza) July 11, 2020

Sidharth kidar hai??? Helllo? Wasn’t he the third lead? Wasn’t his role that made the story interesting? @karanjohar @DharmaMovies why isn’t sidharth mentioned here? Why he is not being congratulated for the movie completing 6 years???? You better change the tweet- https://t.co/uIUiQdVXXG — Sana (@sana_ish) July 11, 2020

We lost one brilliant actor bcoz of this Nepotism @karanjohar They r going strong but now no more.

Public learnt their lesson.Shameless morons u didn't mention #SidharthShukla and #Ashutosh Sir they r also a imp part of films.but not a nepo product. SHAME ON U.

@Dharmaproduction https://t.co/lp5ChwuGY8 — SID- MY SMILE (@SeemaSi57572024) July 11, 2020

Not just Sidharth Shukla, a few fans also reminded Karan Johar that he forgot to mention veteran actor Ashutosh Rana, who was also part of the movie in a pivotal role, in the tweet. While Sidharth had played Alia's fiance 'Angad Bedi' in the movie, Ashutosh Rana was her father.

There was no mention of Sahil Vaid and Gaurav Pandey either, even when both the actors played the supporting roles in both 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' as well as 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. The duo have played the roles of Varun's friends in the franchise. Sahil Vaid is also an important part of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara'.

The nepotism debate with Karan Johar began once again after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on June 14, 2020. Fans of the actor, along with Kangana Ranaut, have accused the filmmaker of forming a gang and bullying actors. Kangana had also pointed out Karan as nepotistic on his show 'Koffee With Karan'.