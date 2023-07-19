Headlines

Nepotism not relevant in Alia Bhatt's case, says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star: 'She has proved so...'

Alia Bhatt, who made her acting debut with the film Student of the Year, will now be seen in Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 08:24 PM IST

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is the daughter of popular filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She is one of the most popular actresses in India.

Alia made her acting debut with the film Student of the Year, directed by Karan Johar. Therefore, she has been in the news for nepotism as many believe that she did not struggle to get big films as she is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt. Meanwhile, her co-star Churni Ganguly, who will be seen playing the role of Alia's mother in the film in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, said that she is very talented and nepotisms don’t apply in her case.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While speaking to News18, the actress said, “Alia is one of those performers who’s extremely talented. People speak about nepotism. There’s so much being said. I think nepotism only becomes relevant if the actor isn’t up to the mark and lacks talent. But that’s not the case with Alia. She has proved so film after film. She gets into the skin of her roles just like that. She brings life to a role that she plays. She did the same even in this film. We improvised a lot in some of our scenes and a lot of that came from Alia as well.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic comedy family drama directed by Karan Johar. The film marks Karan Johar's first full-length directorial feature film in seven years. The filmmaker has directed segments of two anthologies in the meantime. Fans have been appreciating Ranveer and Alia’s on-screen chemistry ever since the teaser dropped. The duo was last seen together in Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama Gully Boy. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is releasing in theatres on 28 July. 

