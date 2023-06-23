Nepal resumes Hindi films' screening; but ban on Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush still in place

A still from Adipurush

Screening of Hindi movies resumed in the country on Friday, days after they were banned following a controversy over Adipurush dialogues where Goddess Sita is referred to as "India's daughter". As per the report of PTI, in Kathmandu, many cinema halls started screening Hindi films, except Adipurush, which continues to face a ban. In the city's multiplex QFX Cinema, situated in Sundhara, the Hindi film Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke, starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, was screened.

In a statement, Nepal Motion Picture Association said all Nepali and foreign films except Adipurush will be screened from Friday. A dialogue of Adipurush, in which Sita is mentioned as "India's daughter," led to the ban on all Hindi films, which was announced by Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah.

Sita also referred to as Janaki, is believed by many to have been born in Janakpur in southeast Nepal. On Thursday, a single bench of the Patan High Court judge Dhir Bahadur Chand issued a short-term order, stating that the screening of films that have acquired permission from the censor board should not be stopped.

"It has been our belief that no one is above the nation and nationality. It is our fundamental right to engage in our business freely abiding by Nepalese Law," the bench observed. The same day, Shah said he was ready to face any punishment but would not allow the screening of Adipurush as the matter pertains to "Nepal's sovereignty and independence".