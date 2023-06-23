Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Nepal resumes Hindi films' screening; but ban on Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush still in place

Five days after Nepal's mayor announced the ban on Hindi films screening, the ban was lifted for Hindi movies, except Adipurush.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 09:18 PM IST

Nepal resumes Hindi films' screening; but ban on Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush still in place
A still from Adipurush

Screening of Hindi movies resumed in the country on Friday, days after they were banned following a controversy over Adipurush dialogues where Goddess Sita is referred to as "India's daughter". As per the report of PTI, in Kathmandu, many cinema halls started screening Hindi films, except Adipurush, which continues to face a ban. In the city's multiplex QFX Cinema, situated in Sundhara, the Hindi film Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke, starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, was screened.

In a statement, Nepal Motion Picture Association said all Nepali and foreign films except Adipurush will be screened from Friday. A dialogue of Adipurush, in which Sita is mentioned as "India's daughter," led to the ban on all Hindi films, which was announced by Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah.

READ: Adipurush controversy in Nepal: This dialogue on Sita in Prabhas' film has led all Hindi films to be banned in Kathmandu

Sita also referred to as Janaki, is believed by many to have been born in Janakpur in southeast Nepal. On Thursday, a single bench of the Patan High Court judge Dhir Bahadur Chand issued a short-term order, stating that the screening of films that have acquired permission from the censor board should not be stopped.

"It has been our belief that no one is above the nation and nationality. It is our fundamental right to engage in our business freely abiding by Nepalese Law," the bench observed. The same day, Shah said he was ready to face any punishment but would not allow the screening of Adipurush as the matter pertains to "Nepal's sovereignty and independence".

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas rock Met Gala 2023 after-party in stunning Valentino outfits, see viral photos
Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’
In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'
Inside Salman Khan’s lavish Rs 80 crore Panvel farmhouse spread across 150 acres, which includes gym, horse-riding rink
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WhatsApp may soon allow you to pin a message in chats and groups
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.