'Nepal gaon nahi hai': Varun Dhawan corrects fan asking to share Holi message for his 'village'

When Varun Dhawan was busy celebrating Holi a day back, the actor was stopped by a paparazzi fan who wanted a Holi message from the actor. Varun obliged but also corrected the fan when he called Nepal a village rather than a country.

The video of Varun's message is now going viral on the internet. "Pandey ke sabhi saathiyon, sabhi doston, sab ko bohot bohot happy Holi wish karna chahta hoon (I want to wish Pandey’s friends a very happy Holi)," he is hearing saying in the video.

Soon, the paparazzo asks Varun Dhawan to send across Holi wishes for his 'gaon (village)' Nepal. Varun was soon to prompt, "Nepal desh hai, gaon nahi (Nepal is a country, not a village)." The actor then obliged and wished Happy Holi to the citizens of Nepal.

Take a look at the video here:

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D'Souza's movie 'Street Dancer 3D' opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. He would soon appear in father David Dhawan's movie 'Coolie No 1' which also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role.