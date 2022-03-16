Neliima Azeem breaks silence on son Ishaan Khatter's relationship with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, the rumoured lovebirds, are often spotted together in Mumbai and are speculated to be dating each other, though the two actors have not officially confirmed their relationship yet. Now, Ishaan's actress-mother Neliima Azeem has opened up about their relationship.

While speaking to IndiaToday.in, Neliima said that Ananya is part of their inner family circle. She added that the 'Gehraiyaan' actress is a good friend of her other son Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput. She also revealed that Ananya has learnt dancing from her and plans to carry on.

Talking about Ananya's relationship with Ishaan, the latter's mother told the media portal, "Obviously, she is an important part of Ishaan's life. I would say that they are great buddies as good companions. There's a good thing going there with his friends also and she fits in very well." Neliima also lauded Ananya's performance in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan' calling it a "realistic, intelligent performance" and added that she is very happy that the 'Student of the Year 2' actress is being highly appreciated for her act.

For the unversed, Ananya and Ishaan's dating rumours began after the two actors starred together in a crime comedy 'Khaali Peeli' in 2020. The couple also allegedly celebrated their New Year together at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan, as their pictures were seemingly clicked at the same locations.



Meanwhile, the complicated relationship drama 'Gehraiyaan' also featured Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the leading roles. Coincidentally, Ishaan's next also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi. 'Phone Bhoot' is a supernatural comedy featuring the two male leads, who are also great buddies with each other, opposite Katrina Kaif and is set to release on July 15 this year. On the other hand, Ananya will be seen in the sports drama 'Liger' which marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda and hit screens on August 25.