This filmmaker has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Director; it's not Yash Chopra, Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani

This legendary director has made a hattrick of winning the Filmfare Awards for Best Director twice in his career.

Filmfare Awards are one of the prestigious honours in the Hindi film industry. From its beginning in 1954 with only five awards being presented to a total of 29 awards in its latest 68th edition earlier this year, the awards always remain in the headlines. The Filmfare Award for Director has been a constant since the first edition and it's worth noting that the first recipient has won the most awards in the same category, a total of seven.

It is none other than the legendary film director Bimal Roy, who has directed some of the most critically acclaimed films in the history of Indian cinema. His movies, such as Do Bigha Zamin, Parineeta, Biraj Bahu, Devdas, Madhumati, Sujata, Parakh, and Bandini, have dealt with realistic and socialistic themes.

Bimal Roy made the hattrick of winning the Filmfare Best Director Award in the first three years for D Bigha Zamin, Parineeta, and Biraj Bahu from 1954 to 1956. Three years later, he again made a hattrick of lifting the Filmfare trophy for Madhumati, Sujata, and Parakh from 1959 to 1961. Roy received his seventh and last honour in 1964 for his last Hindi film Bandini.

Talking about the other major winners in the same category, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has lifted the Filmfare Black Lady Statuette for five films - Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Black, Bajirao Mastani, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Yash Chopra and Raj Kapoor are tied for third place on the list with four Best Director awards. The former has been awarded for Waqt, Ittefaq, Daag, and Deewaar, while the latter has been awarded for Sangam, Mera Naam Joker, Prem Rog, and Ram Teri Gangi Maili.

Chopra also holds the record for receiving the maximum of twelve nominations for Best Director. It is surprising that Rajkumar Hirani has only won one Filmfare Award for Best Director for 3 Idiots, out of his five nominations. Out of the five nominations, Karan Johar has two Filmfare Black Lady statuettes for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and My Name Is Khan.

