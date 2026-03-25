Neither I'm a traitor, nor am I innocent': Neha Dhupia breaks silence on pariticipating in Traitors 2, hints at 'double date'

There have been reports that Neha Dhupia will soon be seen in The Traitors Season 2, as a contestant. However, the actress has broken the silence, and put a rest to the speculations.

Actress Neha Dhupia has debunked all rumours about her starring in the reality show "Traitor 2" and cryptically shared that she is busy with a different project titled Double Date. Taking to her Instagram stories section, Neha shared a cryptic yet humorous post that read: "Neither am I a 'traitor' nor am I an 'innocent'. I'm just too busy going on #DOUBLEDATE. Coming soon."

Over the past few days, Neha, along with Angad Bedi, has been spotted with celebrity pairs including Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra and Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, among others, all of whom intriguingly mentioned being on a "double date." A source close to the development shared, "Neha's post is a smart and lighthearted way of addressing the rumours while building intrigue around something she's been working on."

The source added: "The 'double date' hint is not random; there's been a pattern in her recent appearances with celebrity couples. It's her style of making an announcement without giving away too much, and it has definitely got people talking.”

On the work front, she was recently seen in the series 'Single Papa' on Netflix. The show also stars Manoj Pahwa, Kunal Kemmu, Dayanand Shetty, Prajakta Koli, Neha Dhupia, and Ayesha Raza Mishra.

The series follows Gaurav Gehlot, a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as "work in progress."

His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce leaves his family so shocked that they briefly consider rebooting him. What follows is unprecedented kalesh as the Gehlots scramble to understand how a man who still misplaces his socks plans to raise a whole human. The show has been renewed for a second season.

Neha made her acting debut with the Telugu film Ninne Istapaddanu in 2003. She made her Hindi debut with Qayamat: City Under Threat in 2003. Her notable films include: Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Chup Chup Ke, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Singh Is Kinng, De Dana Dan, Tumhari Sulu and A Thursday.