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'Neither Gauri, Reena nor Kiran converted': Aamir Khan breaks his silence on 'love jihad' claims

Aamir Khan has rejected "love jihad" allegations following his marriage to Gauri Spratt, saying his family has a long history of interfaith marriages and that none of his wives converted their religion.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 01:24 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Neither Gauri, Reena nor Kiran converted': Aamir Khan breaks his silence on 'love jihad' claims
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Days after marrying longtime partner Gauri Spratt, actor Aamir Khan has responded to allegations calling him the "brand ambassador of love jihad". Rejecting the claims, Aamir said his family has always embraced interfaith marriages and that religion has never been a factor in his personal relationships.

In an interview with Rediff, the actor said members of his family have married people from different faiths without any religious conversion. He stressed that all such marriages were civil marriages based on mutual respect.

'None of my wives converted'

Responding to the controversy, Aamir said, "The truth is that ours is a very inclusive family. Both my sisters are married to Hindus; my daughter is also married to a Hindu. My cousin Mansoor is married to a Christian."

He further clarified that none of his wives changed their religion after marriage. "Neither Gauri, Kiran nor Reena converted their religion, as we had civil marriages. Gauri is not even Hindu, she is Christian, and not even a practising Christian at that. Life is getting more comical as time passes."

Married Gauri Spratt on July 5

Aamir tied the knot with his longtime friend Gauri Spratt at his Mumbai residence on July 5. The couple had reportedly been in a relationship for over two years before deciding to marry. The wedding was attended by around 150 guests, including family members, close friends and several well-known personalities from the film industry and public life.

Among those present were Aamir's children Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, Ira's husband Nupur Shikhare, businessman Mukesh Ambani, politician Raj Thackeray, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, former cricketer Irfan Pathan, comedian Vir Das and actor Elli AvrRam.

Aamir's previous marriages

Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986. The couple divorced in 2002 and share two children, Junaid and Ira. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. Although they announced their separation in 2021, the two continue to co-parent their son, Azad, and have maintained an amicable relationship.

With his latest remarks, Aamir has dismissed the allegations surrounding his third marriage, reiterating that his family has always respected different faiths and chosen civil marriages without religious conversion.

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