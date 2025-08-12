Viral video: Neil Nitin Mukesh strips to underwear, dances to Salman Khan's iconic song, leaves netizens puzzled: 'Is he doing a film with him?'

Neil Nitin Mukesh has surprised the netizens as he is seen stripping and dancing to Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din, leaving the internet confused about what's cooking?

Actor-filmmaker Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is credited for giving some serious performances in hard-hitting dramas and crime thrillers (read: Johnny Gaddaar, Jail, New York), has now showcased his wild side. On Tuesday, a video featuring Neil is making the rounds as it captures the never-before-seen side of him. In the reel, Neil is seen dancing to Salman Khan's iconic song, 'Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din' from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and basically it's less of a dance and more of a display of his wacky avatar.

Dressed sharply in formals that quickly disappear into a pair of funky boxers and a tie, Neil is seen throwing caution (and clothing) to the wind. He struts, strips, twerks, and even rolls dramatically on a bed with the over-the-top enthusiasm of a full-blown comedy sketch. Neil dances like there's no tomorrow and does crazy steps on the bed. His energy hints either at a big collaboration or certainly he's happy about something, which can be personal and professional.

Watch the video

About Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh Chand Mathur, son of popular singer Nitin Mukesh, grandson of legendary singer Mukesh Mathur, started his career in 2007 with an unconventional choice of playing a grey-shade character in Johnny Gaddaar. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Johnny Gaddaar won with universal critical acclaim, but it underperformed at the box office. With his debut film, Neil made an impressive impact, and continued displaying his impressive acting chops in Jail (2009), New York (2009), Saat Khoon Maaf (2011), David (2013), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), and Saaho (2019). In 2019, he also debuted as a producer with the whodunit Bypass Road. Though the movie underperformed in cinemas, the film met with positive reception on OTT. On the work front, Neil was last seen in Hisaab Barabar and the web series Hai Junoon.