Neil Nitin Mukesh shares jaw-dropping weight loss pics, reveals people mocked him: 'Some questioned my willpower'

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared pictures of his dramatic transformation

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a post detailing his weight loss and phyiscal transformation on Instagram on Saturday. The actor shared several before and after pictures, showing how he transformed into his shredded self, losing the extra weight. In a long note accompanying the pictures, the actor also spoke about how he was mocked and doubted during the journey.

Neil, 40, has not been seen on the big screen since the 2109 film Bypass Road. He stated in the caption alongside his pictures that he had gained weight for a role that he found hard to shed afterwards. The carousel post he shared on Instagram on Saturday afternoon featured a number of pictures of the actor looking slightly overweight, followed by more recent pictures in a leaner, more chiselled avatar.

In a long note with the pics, Neil wrote, “As I look BACK to the year 2022 , im nothing but grateful. I’m grateful to my family , to my dear friends and above all to the Almighty , to encourage me and give me the strength and power to go through this difficult transformation. As an actor we mould ourselves in various characters and take up challenges beyond our imagination. When I gained weight for a role of mine , little did I know that it would be so difficult and challenging to lose it all again. But I guess that is exactly what I needed , a challenge!!”

The actor added that the transformation journey was difficult as he faced doubt and ridicule from many around him. “2022 has been the year of me understanding the importance of health , family, love and relationships. Some stood by me through this journey, some mocked me for being socially disconnected, some appreciated my efforts while some questioned my willpower. But I thank My father, my mother, my beloved wife, my brother and my darling daughter for patiently dealing with me and my mood swings. I love you all the most,” he added.

Neil’s transformation earned praise from fans and celebs alike. Actor Sudhanshu Pandey commented, “This truly needs appreciation.” Elena Fernandes added, “Always an inspiration.” Aarya Babbar and Aarti Chhabria also praised Neil in the comments.