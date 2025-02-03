Nitin Mukesh explained that during the shoot, he was held up at the New York airport because the security officials didn’t believe he was actually from India.

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared an interesting experience from his past while working on the 2009 thriller New York, which also starred Katrina Kaif and John Abraham.

He explained that during the shoot, he was held up at the New York airport because the security officials didn’t believe he was actually from India. In an interview with Speaking to Mashable India, Neil said, "When I was doing the film New York, I was detained at the airport there. They refused to believe that I had an Indian passport and that I was Indian. So it became quite big news that I was detained. They didn’t even let me answer or say anything for myself."

Neil also mentioned that after being detained for nearly four hours, the authorities finally asked him to prove his identity. He added, "They came and asked, ‘What do you have to say?’ and I simply said, ‘Just Google me.' Then they were so embarrassed that they started questioning me about my legacy, my grandfather, and my father."

Neil is the child of playback singer Nitin Mukesh and the grandson of the legendary singer Mukesh. Neil began his acting career as a child artist in the 1988 movie Vijay, followed by Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii. In 2007, he took on a lead role in Johnny Gaddaar, starring alongside Dharmendra, Rimi Sen, and others.

Neil Nitin Mukesh has starred in several films, including Lafangey Parindey with Deepika Padukone, 7 Khoon Maaf alongside Priyanka Chopra, Players, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo with Salman Khan, Golmaal Again with Ajay Devgn, and Saaho with Prabhas, to name a few.