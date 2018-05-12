Neighbours Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan bond at YRF studios

The two actors have worked together in over six films and share a warm equation since years.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn are neighbours in the upscale Juhu neighbourhood. While they may not walk up to each other’s homes, which are a few blocks apart, very frequently, Ajay makes it a point to walk across to another floor when Big B is also shooting in the same premises.

Recently, when the Raid actor, who was shooting at YRF Studios, learnt that Big B was also shooting on another floor of the same studio, he took time off between his shots, to meet the Hindi cinema legend, whom he has high regards for. The two actors have worked together in over six films and share a warm equation since years.