'Neighbour' Anil Kapoor practices social distancing with Anupam Kher, says 'Sunita nahi aane degi'

Anupam Kher just posted a video of him on the balcony, while he was practicing social distancing with his 'neighbour' Anil Kapoor. The two actors were conversing and suddenly Anil was seen stating 'Sunita (his wife) aane nahi degi' (she won't let you in).

Both Anupam and Anil were recording one another. Standing at the gate, Anil asked Anupam how was his US trip this time. Not able to hear each other clearly, Anil then went on to sing their childhood song 'Ek ghar banaunga, tere ghar ke saamne.'

Sharing the video, Anupam posted, "Thank you dear @anilskapoor for coming to your house gate and singing our childhood time song to me. Very nice of you. I just know. This too shall pass. Till then. Jai Ho!! #SocialDistancing"

Here's the video:

Anil Kapoor recently appeared in a video created by Rohit Shetty Picturez in collaboration with CMO Maharashtra. The video also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar giving tips on how to combat coronavirus.