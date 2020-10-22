Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh's wedding festivities begin, Tony Kakkar shares video before landing in Delhi

Neha Kakkar and her family flew down to Delhi early today morning. The singer is all set to turn new bride to her beau Rohanpreet Singh. The couple is constantly in news these days, especially since their single (also about the wedding), called #NehaDuVyah released recently.

While not many photos from their landing has started making rounds of the internet, Neha's brother Tony Kakkar has shared a video from when the friends and family were just landing in Delhi. Neha made a special appearance in the video and flaunted her wide grin.

Take a look:

Fans have also been posting other images of Neha with her family. Although it is unclear if the pictures are the latest or just throwback ones, it sure hints that Neha's fans are overly-excited for the big occasion that lies ahead of her.

Here are a few posts:

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar has shared images of Rohanpreet's proposal for her. Needless to say, the images are now going viral. Neha posted the photographs on her verified Instagram account. In the photos, Rohanpreet can be seen holding a red heart-shaped placard that reads, "Will you marry me?" while Neha can be seen smiling as she gives Rohanpreet a hug.

"The day he proposed to Me!! @rohanpreetsingh Life is more beautiful with You," Neha wrote, tagging his post with #NehuPreet and #NehuDaVyah.

Neha and Rohanpreet's Roka ceremony took place on Tuesday. The couple is now ready to start the wedding rituals, including haldi, mehendi, engagement ceremony, and eventually, the wedding.